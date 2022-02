St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday 17 February welcome MS Marina on its inaugural call to Port Kingstown.

MS Marina is an Oceania-class cruise ship, which was constructed at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente yards in Italy for Oceania Cruises. Marina is the first in a duo of cruise ships and was followed by MS Riviera in May 2012.

The ship has the capacity for 1,250 passengers at double occupancy and carries a crew of 780.