MSC Job Fair SVG

Representatives from Swiss Global Cruise Line (MSC) will be in St Vincent next month to recruit Vincentians.

At a news conference in Kingstown on Monday, Minister of Tourism Carlos James announced that the recruitment drive will be held from October 9-10.

According to James, the cruise line is looking to hire up to 100 workers for various professions onboard its ships.

The recruitment drive (job fair) will take place at the Cruise Ship Terminal.