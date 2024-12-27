Mt. Grenan Businessman Arrested for Using Fake Passport

Businessman Charged with Forgery and Related Offences

On December 24, 2024, police arrested and charged Maxroy Campbell, a 38-year-old Businessman of Mt. Grenan/Georgetown, with the offences of Using a False Instrument and Attempted Forgery.

Investigations revealed that on December 21, 2024, at Argyle, Campbell used a false Bahamian passport, knowing or believing it to be false, with the intention of inducing an Immigration Officer to accept it as genuine.

In the same incident, Campbell was further charged with attempting to commit forgery by performing an act more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence.

On December 27, 2024, Campbell appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 ECC with one surety. Stop notices have been placed at all ports of entry and exit, and Campbell was ordered to surrender all travel documents. The matter was adjourned to January 7, 2025.