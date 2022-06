St Vincent’s Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) in an update this morning said its transmission network experienced multiple damages throughout the night, as a result of heavy rainfall and high winds.

VINLEC said its emergency team continues to work to have the following areas re-connected:

Top Largo Heights

Ashburton

Daphne-Dallaway

two areas in Calder

Belmont

Belair

Green Hill

Sion Hill

Edinboro

Queens Drive

Lowmans Leeward to Peniston

It expects the Lowmans Leeward to Peniston communities to have electricity returned shortly.

VINLEC is also aware of smaller, more isolated areas where there is no electricity. Work is underway to restore service.

Multiple power outages across SVG form heavy rains Tuesday night