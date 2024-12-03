Multiple Traffic Offences Lands Jace Rodney in Hot Water

Grieggs Chauffeur charged with seven Traffic Offences

On November 30, 2024, police arrested and charged Jace Rodney, a 24-year-old Labourer of Grieggs with Multiple Traffic Offences. According to investigations the accused was charged with, while being the driver of motor vehicle PD-455:

did use the said vehicle without there being in force a policy of insurance.

did play musical instrument without the permission of the Commissioner of Police.

did drive the vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

did drive the vehicle without the use of a rear identification mark.

did use the vehicle with unauthorized words and figures affixed to the rear wind shield without the approval of the licensing authority.

Did use the vehicle with four defective tires which might endanger the public.

Being the driver of the said vehicle, did operate it on a road while it was in defective condition, whether mechanical or otherwise, that could pose a danger to the public or its occupants.

The offences were committed on November 29, 2024, in Kingstown. Rodney is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.