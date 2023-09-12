Murder of Dexter Chance has possible cross-border links-Grenada police

The Grenada police have stated that they are considering the potential involvement of cross-border criminal operations following the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man from St. Vincent as he was seated in his vehicle in Grenada on Monday.

During a news conference, Superintendent Esau Pierre, who has recently assumed the position of the head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), discussed the murder of Dexter Chance. Superintendent Pierre emphasized that due to the porous nature of Grenada’s borders, it is challenging to completely eradicate the potential for individuals associated with the criminal underworld to enter and exit the country.

“Consequently, we shall consistently enhance our vigilance in relation to transnational illicit activities. Regarding this specific case, our investigations will persist as we endeavor to ascertain the origins of the perpetrators”.

“Our ongoing investigations will subsequently disclose the aforementioned information. However, at this juncture, I am unable to confidently ascertain whether the issue pertains to a local or regional context. Nevertheless, it is of utmost significance to us when criminal activities are of foreign origin, similar to the importation of firearms,” Pierre said at the press briefing.

According to law enforcement authorities, Chance was fatally shot at Woburn, a location situated on the outside of the capital city, St. George’s. A photograph, which has been widely shared on social media, depicts his lifeless body in the driver’s seat of the automobile, visibly stained with blood.

Pierre stated that due to the ongoing nature of the case, it would be imprudent for him to engage in any activities that could potentially jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

Pierre expressed his proactive measures in establishing effective inter-agency collaboration, highlighting his communication with his drug squad counterpart. He emphasized the intention to synergize intelligence and collective efforts for future endeavors.

He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among individuals to address the potential occurrence of transnational criminal activities.