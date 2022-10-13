MP describes murdered woman as ‘community-oriented, well loved’

The murder of Sherma Adams, a woman who cared about her town and was adored by many, plunged Union Island into mourning.

Villagers assert that Adams was stabbed numerous times in her house on Wednesday night, causing her tragic demise.

In an interview with the St. Vincent Times, Terrance Ollivierre, MP for the Southern Grenadines described Adams as a modest, religious woman who was involved in every aspect of Union Island’s community development.

She was extremely active in the Seventh-day Adventist church. She was among the group’s song leaders. I recall that whenever there were funerals or other events, she led the singing. She operated her parents’ business, Buffalo Trading, as a businesswoman. There, she would sell household items and also be involved in the sale of food and snacks, etc.

Ollivierre stated that Adams was assimilated at all levels of the community.

She was a participant in athletics. She was one of the people I knew on Union Island who was interested in netball, particularly in administration, coaching, officiating, and playing. Many young ladies learnt the game from her. This is just sad on numerous levels. She was a pretty calm individual. She didn’t interfere with people or engage in any kind of conflict with them; she wasn’t that kind of person; it wasn’t in her makeup.

Adams’ murder followed that of Veronica “Keisha” Small, whose body was discovered on the now-defunct E.T. Joshua airport runway on Thursday, August 25 with a piece of PVC pipe inserted into her private path.

Two days after the discovery of Small’s body in Arnos Vale, Adams participated in the Seventh Day Adventist March and Rally on Union Island on August 27, which among other things advocated for an end to violence against women.

The St. Vincent Times has learned that an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Adams, but no other information is currently available.