Muriel Mitchell is Grenada’s newest Centenarian

Muriel Mitchell, the mother of former Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Mrs Mitchell was born on the 16th of October, 1922. She has six kids. Dr Mitchell, Grenada’s current Opposition Leader, is her second child. She backed Dr. Mitchell’s political career and encourages other parents to put their trust in God and pray for their children.

Grenada’s newest centenarian quipped in an interview with Good News Catholic Communications that she sometimes doubts if she is actually 100 years old because she can walk. “Nothing huts me,” she chuckled, except perhaps her shoulders when she reaches above her head for something.