Mustique Charitable Trust refurbishes classroom at Liberty Lodge Boys Centre

The Mustique Charitable Trust refurbished a room into a classroom at Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre to increase classroom space. Remedial education will take place in the new classroom.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mobilisation, Social Development, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine De Frietas, thanked the Mustique Charitable Trust for their assistance and commended them for their response to the need to build a classroom there.

Mustique Charitable Trust donated $5,675.85 to purchase books, chairs, box seats, and fans. De Frietas said that the Ministry will continue to support remedial education at the institution and that the classroom will be “fully utilized”.

The Mustique Charitable Trust’s Administrative Director, Dularie Malcolm, thanked the artisans, residents and boys at Liberty Lodge for their assistance in creating the classroom.

Project Assistant Director Kenroy Boucher said the project commenced in December 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

Founded in 1969, Liberty Lodge Boys Centre provides a safe, secure environment conducive to learning and productivity for vulnerable and at-risk youth ages 7-16.

Through strategic and timely interventions, the Centre aims to change lives for the better.