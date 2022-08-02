The Mustique Charitable Trust continues its support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by funding the construction of forty-one houses in the red zone affected areas. This will be done in collaboration with the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Chairman of the Mustique Charitable Trust, Roger Pritchard said the Mustique Charitable Trust was launched “to help disadvantaged persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with education, health care and in case of natural disasters”.

Pritchard pointed out that he was “pleased to hand over the 1st phase of the donation of the Volcano Emergency Relief Fund (VERF) which was able to raise 10 million dollars in three or four months.

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr Ralph Gonsalves commended the Mustique Charitable Trust for supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines noting that it is important to recognize the $1.4US million donation that they have made. The Mustique Charitable Trust was established in 2008.