Mustique’s core infrastructure is intact – All is safe

Mustique Island in a Facebook post states that they are extremely grateful that everyone on island is safe and that despite significant superficial damage, the island’s core infrastructure is intact, however, the Grenadines have been badly hit.

“Union Island has been rendered completely uninhabitable and thousands of men, woman and children are currently being relocated to provide shelter, food and water”.

“We are doing everything we can to manage the aftermath here on Mustique while also supporting our neighbouring Grenadine islands”.

“Our Aircraft are currently being used to provide much needed supplies and assist with the evacuation of people from Union to Kingstown”.

“We really appreciate everyone’s messages of support and questions on how you can help. We will provide more information on this shortly”.