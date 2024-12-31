Fitness Takes Center Stage on Mustique with Annual Trail Run

On Friday the 27th of December 2024, some local fitness enthusiasts journeyed from mainland Saint Vincent to the strict security island resort of Mustique to join other fitness fanatics holidaying on the island to take part in the annual Mustique Ultimate trail run.

The event was coordinated by the Community Health and Fitness Club, being ably led by the health-passioned Mr. Tony Williams, and is in its third year of existence, though the club previously boasted several health-conscious activities ranging from organizing health lectures to blood testing by medical students of their members and close affiliates.

The trail run was some 4.75 km in length and took place in the picturesque and rugged combined trails of Lansecoy, Rutland Bay, and Taliesin. Its participants were from all age groups who had the option to compete as runners or walkers. Most, if not all, of the participants completed the trail run in under 60 minutes.

Despite the huge occupancy rate currently on the island resort and the logistical difficulties that understandably go along with it, the growing event was most definitely a success.

Due to rigid security measures being in place to protect the privacy of the world elite superstars/celebrities that frequent the island resort at this time of year, the St. Vincent Times was unable to obtain drone footage of the trails because of the majority of the island being under a strictly enforced no-fly zone for drones.

Notwithstanding that video footage summarising the fun and light-hearted nature of it is included in this article.

The participants were expertly warmed up by fitness instructor Kimmo Ashton, who himself is the head of fitness club E.F.G. (Energy Fitness Gains), operating at Stony Grounds in the capital, Kingstown, who at the peak of his club’s operations once boasted a clientele of nearly 60 individuals.

The final results of the trial run are as follows:

Mustique Ultimate Trail Run/Walk 2024

Male Runners:

Chris Davis, 28:41, who was back to fine form since having had to come back from a bad groin injury in June of 2024.

Josiah Roberts, 30:37, a polite and well-mannered 14-year-old grammar school student who is no stranger to the event because his father once worked at the island resort, warmed up professionally and participated in a way that will make his track and field coach, Rawlson Morgan, proud of his conduct without supervision.

Sabato McDowall, 32:60, was once an SVG Olympic hopeful 5 years ago, before suffering an unfortunate injury that prevented it from happening.

As for the other categories:

Female Runners

Cheryl Sutch 44:26 Michelle Frances 45:54 Shay Charles 48:00

Male Walkers: Desron Rodriquez 41:24 Presley Etto 44:28 Tony Williams 45:06

Female Walkers: Dena McCullum 44.50 Francesca Marzullo 45:59 Jody Jones 45:59

Over 50 Runners: Male: Lorence Jobe 37:05 Female: Cheryl Sutch 44:26

Over 50 Walkers: Male: Tony Williams 44:28 Female: Dena McCullum 44:50

Under 17 Runners Male: Josiah Roberts 30:37 Male: Jaden Trimmingham 37:51 Male: Darol Hazel 43:39

Under 17 Walker: Male: Aiden Etto 45:04

Female: Shay Charles 48:00 the granddaughter of the head organiser, Tony Williams, who recently took up track and field since migrating to the mainland for schooling, was overcome with tears of joy as she crossed the finishing line.

Chris Davis who stopped to entertain the officials mid race but still finished with a winning time of 28 minutes and 41 seconds said the event represented the fastest he has been able to run since suffering a bad groin injury in June of 2024. Upon completion of the trail run he promptly went back to motivate his girlfriend to complete the run

Desron ‘Lavaman’ Rodriquez whose local celebrity has grown and solidified remarkably since the year 2021 when he persisted in hiking St.Vincent’s then erupting volcano was the target of light hearted banter challenges before the event began by individuals suggesting that there was no way he was winning the event this year. Desron who competed as a walker, won the event with ease.

Cheryl Sutch who turned up to register for the event before the officials had even set up to administer the event came first for the females and second for the mixed over 50 categories with a time of 44 minutes and 26 seconds despite apparently losing her way on the trail at one point. Cheryl barely broke a sweat during the warm ups and clearly relished the challenge of the event keeping all smiles before during and after the trail run was completed.

65 year old Lorence Jobe won the over 50 category with a steady pace then upon completion of the race proceeded to do another 30 minutes of sit ups and push ups among other exercises as onlookers observed him in the midst of their exhaustion.