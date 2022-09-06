Mustique’s sprawling Pangolin estate now available for rent

Mustique has long been a favored destination by celebrities and royals in search of a peaceful vacation, far away from prying eyes. The privately owned enclave is one of 32 islands that make up St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its allure comes in the form of lush landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the Caribbean Sea’s iconic cerulean waters. And if you’re looking to vacation like an in-the-know A-lister on this beautiful isle, there’s a new spot calling your name.

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Located atop Rutland Hill and overlooking Macaroni Beach, Pangolin is an eight-bedroom villa set on a whopping 20 acres adorned with palm trees, bougainvillea, and hibiscus. The largest estate on Mustique was recently acquired by Dunton Destinations — the same company behind the highly lauded Dunton Hot Springs resort in Colorado — and was carefully renovated by architect Annabelle Selldorf.

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Named after the endangered African animal, the home combines the owners’ love for the continent, where they’ve also spent much of their time, with Caribbean design and architecture. In the library you’ll find African shell necklaces, photography of the protected animal, and an Anglo-Indian ebony and specimen wood table from Sri Lanka that dates back to the 19th century. Most of the other spaces, including the bedrooms, feature bright colors and bold patterns while the living area boasts vaulted ceilings, wicker furniture, and doors that open out to a deck, making the most of indoor-outdoor lounging.

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

A stay at this hilltop retreat also comes with a full staff to take care of all your needs. Looking to schedule activities for family? The house manager will gladly arrange for experiences that include water sports, tennis, horseback riding, golfing, and yoga at the villa’s dedicated pavilion. Need a drink while curled up in one of the hammocks? Your butler will take care of that. And when it comes to food, private chef Cinty will gladly customize meals to your liking or cook up some local delights, like grilled snapper wrapped in banana leaves and callaloo soup that can be served in the formal dining room, by the home’s 35-foot pool, or, better yet, on the beach. This is paradise, after all.

Courtesy of Dunton Destinations

Rates start from $10,671 and include all food and beverages. For more information visit Dunton Destinations’ website.