MV Fair Chance: Four others seen in submerged vessel

The body of Owen Baptiste was recovered on Thursday 7 April by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard from the MV Fair Chance which overturned five nautical miles from Monos Island, Trinidad, on Saturday 2 April.

On Friday 8 April the Guardian TT that the other four other bodies were seen in the vessel.

The four other crew members are Dexter Chance, Owen Prescott, Eric Calliste and Devon Celestine.

Two crew members survived–Darrol Small and Jonnelle Mc Intosh. Both have been integral in the search and rescue operations in Chaguaramas where the boat was towed in by the Coast Guard.

Small, who spoke with Guardian Media, said they left Port-of-Spain on Saturday at midday and while on their journey they met choppy waters.

He said he and Mc Intosh were in the engine room while the other crew was taking a rest in the cabin.

“The water hit the boat which canted to the side then it flipped”.

Small said and he and Mc Intosh made their way off the boat after which they sought refuge at the top of the vessel. The five other crew members did not surface.

“I am however disappointed in the way the Coast Guard responded as the private divers worked more assiduously to retrieve the men’s body and that is how we got Owen Baptiste’s body out of the vessel.” Small said.

He said the private confirmed that there are other bodies on the vessel, however, they could not have gotten to them as they did not have the equipment.