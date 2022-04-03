MV Fair Chance: 2 crew members receive medicals in Trinidad, 5 still missing

As of Sunday 3 April, five of the seven crew members who were said to be onboard the MV Fair Chance, a St Vincent registered vessel, is still missing.

According to information obtained by the St Vincent Times, the vessel’s crew includes persons from Union Island, Carriacou and Grenada.

On Sunday, Guardian Media Trinidad reported that two crew members are Vincentians working for a Trinidadian contractor.

One of them was identified as Eric Calliste. Calliste is said to be one of the five crew members still missing and feared trapped in the overturned vessel.

Trinidad Coast Guard on Saturday, in a release, said at about 3.40 pm, the TTCG received a report of an overturned vessel with seven people on board some five nautical miles North of Monos Island.

“The vessel named Fair Chance, which is from St Vincent and the Grenadines encountered rough north coast seas and subsequently overturned due to a shift of the cargo on board. The release stated that two of the seven people on board were rescued by a passing vessel, handed over to the TTCG, and taken to Staubles Bay for medical treatment”.

It added that the TTCG has since deployed assets currently involved in rescue operations with the Fair Chance vessel.

On Saturday night, MP for Southern Grenadines Terrance Ollivierre told St Vincent Times that a powerboat making its way down from the Tobago Keys to Trinidad rescued the two men.

Guardian Media Trinidad also reported that the vessel was loaded with steel from the Caricom port in Port of Spain and had just departed en route to St Vincent and the Grenadines when the incident happened.

According to information obtained by the publication, it is believed that the vessel may have been overloaded.

The MV Fair Chance is a St Vincent Registered vessel; according to information, it was captained by Dexter Chance at the time of the incident.