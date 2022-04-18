MV Fair Chance: Three more bodies discovered

Trinidad and Tobago Coast on Monday 18 April reported that 3 more bodies had been recovered from the MV Fair Chance.

On April 2, the Vincentian-registered vessel sank approximately five miles off Trinidad’s northern coast.

“With the assistance of members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Coast Guard was able to board the Fair Chance on 18 April. It allowed them to begin the process of clearing debris. Sadly, the Coast Guard found the remains of only three (3) individuals”.

“According to the survivors who were rescued immediately after the vessel overturned, one (1) person remains unaccounted for”.

Searches will continue onboard the Fair Chance, TTCG said.

The discovery was made after a commercial salvage company was hired to cut a hole in the deck of Fair Chance so that access could be gained.