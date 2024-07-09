Missing Ship: M/V Guidance II

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the disappearance of the vessel “M/V Guidance II,” whose last known position was in the Canouan island harbor, on July 1, 2024.

The M/V “Guidance II” is a 150-foot vessel with a white superstructure and a crew of five. The captain of the vessel is Maxwell Burke of Canouan. It is believed that the vessel’s communication and GPS systems are likely damaged, as the last known position indicates the ship was adrift many miles.

There have been some unsubstantiated claims that the vessel and its crew were found, but these rumors appear to be false. We are appealing to the public for any information that would lead to the safe recovery of the vessel and its crew.

If you have any information, please contact Police Emergency at 999/911 or the SVG Coast Guard Service at (784) 457-4578. Your assistance is crucial in ensuring the safety of the crew and the recovery of the vessel.