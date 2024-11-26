N674JM: Gulfstream Jet with a Troubled Past Lands in Canouan

On Monday, St. Vincent police, responding to a tip-off, intercepted a Gulfstream private jet with the registration number N674JM after it landed at Canouan airport, which, as per sources, was not included in the aircraft’s original flight plan.

FlightAware data indicates that the aircraft took off from Queretaro International Airport in Mexico on November 24 at 12:30 PM and arrived in Canouan at 9:12 PM on the same day. The data also indicated that N674JM left Santo Domingo on November 25 at 11:14 AM and arrived in Canouan on the same day at 1:00 PM.

Tower Capital Aircraft Holdings, based in San Antonio, Texas, is the owner of N674JM, as indicated by FlightAware data. The aircraft has undergone ownership changes five times since 2006.

Authorities in St. Vincent have yet to release any details; however, it is anticipated that the minister of National Security, Ralph Gonsalves, will receive a comprehensive briefing today.

St. Vincent Times understands that the passengers aboard the aircraft were unfamiliar with one another, prompting speculation regarding the possibility that the flight could have been utilised for trafficking in persons.

The St. Vincent Times discovered that N674JM arrived at Queen Beatrix International Airport in Aruba in July 2024, resulting in its detention for a short period. The pilot had two passports, one issued by Venezuela and the other by Colombia, along with a counterfeit pilot’s licence.

The twin-engine aircraft can accommodate 19 passengers; however, it only carried two, who disembarked and subsequently boarded a commercial flight to depart from Aruba.

The inquiry in Aruba revealed that the aircraft originated from Mexico before arriving on the island.

In December 2023, N337LR, a Gulfstream aircraft, departed from Canouan, vanished from radar, and reappeared in Ghana in 2024 with traces of cocaine on board.

This marks the second Gulf Stream to arrive in Canouan with its transponders disabled within a year.