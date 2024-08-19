Nadia Batson Addresses Fake TikTok Profiles Soliciting Money

Nadia Batson: I want to address a serious issue that has come to my attention.

It has been reported that there are multiple fraudulent profiles on TikTok using my name, image, and likeness without my permission. These impersonators are misleading individuals, soliciting money, personal information, and offering false aid.

Please be assured that these profiles do not represent me or my official brand in any way. I DO NOT, nor will I ever request money, personal details, or sensitive information from anyone.

I DO NOT endorse any Ponzi schemes, network marketing schemes, or any other fraudulent activities. Any genuine support or assistance from myself or my team will come through verified and official channels and from my team members directly.

We have been reporting these pages religiously however the issue persists. If you do come into contact with any of these fake pages please REPORT them.

As we navigate the digital landscape, I urge you to exercise extreme caution. Always verify the authenticity of any online communication, especially those that ask for private or financial information and those that promise monetary returns.

Do not share your personal details with anyone online, regardless of who they claim to be.