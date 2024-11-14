India’s Narendra Modi set for historic Visit to Guyana Nov.19-21

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, will visit Guyana from November 19-21, 2024. The CARICOM-India Summit will take place on 20 November 2024 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The Second CARICOM-India Summit, is expected to further solidify bilateral cooperation between CARICOM and India in energy and infrastructure, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, as well as human resources and capacity building.

This Summit follows the first Meeting of Heads of State of Government of CARICOM and India which took place in September 2019 in the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

CARICOM-India rationalises cooperation through a Joint Commission which was established by Foreign Ministers of the two parties. The Commission promotes and develops closer relations between the parties in political, economic, environmental, health, scientific, and technical fields.

The Second Meeting of the Joint Commission was held in early November 2024, to review areas of cooperation between CARICOM and India.