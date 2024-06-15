NASA warns of a 98-foot plane-sized asteroid approaching Earth

NASA’s vigilant eyes in the sky have detected an asteroid, designated as 2024 LB4, that is projected to make a close approach to Earth. This asteroid, comparable in size to a commercial airliner at approximately 98 feet in diameter, is on a trajectory that will bring it within 1,800,000 miles of our planet.

The anticipated date of this encounter is June 16, 2024, a day when the asteroid will zip past Earth at a staggering speed of 7.59 kilometers per second.

The discovery and tracking of 2024 LB4 are part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to monitor Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) that could potentially pose a threat to our world.

While the term ‘plane-sized’ might evoke images of a catastrophic impact, it’s important to understand the context and scale of space. The distance at which 2024 LB4 will pass is considered safe by astronomical standards, as it is nearly eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) maintains a watchful eye on such celestial bodies through its Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). Utilizing a network of telescopes and radar systems, CNEOS calculates the orbits, sizes, and potential hazards of asteroids like 2024 LB4.

This particular asteroid is one of many that routinely sweep by Earth, a reminder of the dynamic and ever-changing environment of our solar system.