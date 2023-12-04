Nassau Cruise Port sets new passenger record ; surpasses 3,869,003

With one month left until the end of the year, Nassau Cruise Port has surpassed its all-time annual passenger record. The port set its previous record of 3,859,183 passengers in 2019. As of the end of November, the port team had welcomed 3,869,003 passengers for the year.

Nassau Cruise Port CEO, Mike Maura Jr., called the new record a “monumental milestone” as the team works toward achieving its 2023 total passenger target of 4.2 million passengers.

