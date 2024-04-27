Amazona Guildingi Population Thrives Post-Volcanic Eruption

The Amazona Guildingi, the national bird of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is regaining its population following the eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano in April 2021.

The director of forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, shared this information on NBC radio, stating that some birds perished during the eruptions while others were able to migrate. However, the population has come back well, with two censuses conducted after the eruptions showing favorable numbers.

The parrots are endemic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and live in the forests along the volcano’s slopes.

Reforestation is already taking place in affected areas. Providence also reminded people not to poison rivers for crayfish catch, stating that this practice is against the law and is not sustainable. He also reminded listeners that some people still bathe in the rivers.