National Farm Expansion Project launched in St Vincent

National Farm Expansion Project in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)

The Ministry of Agriculture launched today, the National Farm Expansion Project in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar stated that the objective of the project is to cultivate idle lands.

With the decline of the banana industry in the Windward Islands, there are thousands of acres of land currently not cultivated.

The project provides from the Ministry of Agriculture support in the form of labour, land and fertilizer to farmers.

Donawa Jackson, a senior technical officer in the Ministry thanked the farmers for taking up the Government’s offer to expand, so that they will be able to satisfy the growing demand for food locally, regionally and internationally.

The Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Francisco Perez and his wife were present at the event. The Government of Venezuela recently donated 40,000 sacks of urea to the Government of SVG which forms a vital part of the assistance programme.

The Minister noted that the project will be moving throughout the country for the benefit of stakeholders wishing to participate in the expansion drive. It was already noticeable in the area several acres of fresh land being cultivated with the support of incentives from the Government.