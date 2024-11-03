National Guard ‘on alert for unrest’ after US election

The National Guard is “on alert for unrest” ahead of the US election, political commentator Paul Duddridge has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, Duddridge said: “They’re calling out the National Guard in certain states, I think. Oregon, Washington.

“We’re expecting unrest on the night of the election in certain states. “I think that’s probably going to be across many, certainly the swing states. But yes, already the National Guard is on alert for Tuesday night.”

He added: “The one thing we can guarantee is Trump is going to declare victory on Tuesday night.