National Guard ‘on alert for unrest’ after US election

The National Guard is “on alert for unrest” ahead of the US election, political commentator Paul Duddridge has claimed.
Speaking to GB News, Duddridge said: “They’re calling out the National Guard in certain states, I think. Oregon, Washington.
“So there won’t be any concession no matter what the result. Trump will declare victory.”
This decision comes in the wake of recent incidents where ballot drop boxes were set on fire in Washington and Oregon, damaging or destroying hundreds of ballots.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee addressed these incidents in a news release, stating: “The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest.”
The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats to “election infrastructure” remain high, prompting state officials to take preventive action.
In Oregon, Governor Tina Kotek announced that the National Guard is standing ready, whilst political leaders call for peaceful protests.