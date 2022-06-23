National Hurricane Center monitors tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic

US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said today that disorganized showers and thunderstorms are being produced by the wave.

As the disturbance moves westward over the tropical Atlantic at about 15 mph, environmental conditions may become conducive to a gradual growth of this system early next week, NHC said.

According to NHC, there is a near-zero chance that the wave will form in the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance that it will form in the next five days.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is the current cycle of the annual tropical cyclone season in the Atlantic Ocean in the Northern Hemisphere. The season officially began on June 1, and will end on November 30.

