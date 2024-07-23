40,000 Individuals Affected, Govt Mobilizes Comprehensive Relief Efforts

National Mobilization ramps on response efforts

The Ministry of National Mobilization Ministry, has ramped up efforts to address disaster impact following the devastation left in the passing of hurricane Beryl.

This from Permanent Secretary Merissa Finch -Burke, speaking to the API on the all-things disaster related program she says the Ministry of national mobilization has been actively managing disaster response efforts across the Grenadines following recent calamities. According to Burke, the ministry has initiated private home placement registrations to accurately account for displaced individuals, as many have opted for private accommodations over public shelters.

Burke highlighted that, as of the latest figures, 1,300 individuals are residing in public shelters, but a significant number, approximately 1,881 households, are in private home placements. These efforts are crucial to ensure all affected individuals receive necessary aid. Additionally, the ministry has expanded its operations to eight district offices, allowing for more comprehensive and localized support.

Burke emphasized the ongoing challenges, noting the increased scale of damage compared to previous disasters. “We’re looking at about 40,000 affected individuals this time, double the number from the la Soufriere event,” . Despite these challenges, the transition to digital payments for relief has streamlined support distribution, ensuring timely assistance to those in need.