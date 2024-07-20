National Parks announces reopening of recreation sites

The National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) says several recreation sites will reopen to the public on July 21.

Cumberland Beach Recreation Park, Sunday, July 21st, 2024

Brighton Salt Pond Beach Facility: Sunday, July 21st, 2024

Wallilabou Heritage Park, Monday, July 22nd, 2024

The Owia Salt Pond Recreation Park, Rawacou Recreation Park, Villa Beach Recreation Facility, and Mt. Wynne Beach Facility remain open, according to NPRBA.

All other sites will remain closed until further notice, the NPRBA says in a release.