National Parks Authority announces activities for Awareness Month 2023

October is officially National Parks Authority (NPA) Awareness Month. This year’s celebration will take place under the recurring theme: “Conserving Nature, Sustaining Lives.” To this end, the National Parks Authority has launched a month of activities aimed at cultivating a sense of pride in SVG’s natural, cultural, and historical treasures among our nation’s people.

The list of activities which will be hosted by the National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) are highlighted below.

Month of Activities Date Activity Mon. 25th Sept. Commencement of the Poster Competition for Primary and Secondary Schools (Grades 3-5 & Forms 1-3) under the theme “Protecting our Natural Treasures: Why National Parks and Protected Areas Matter to Me!” Mon. 2nd October Commemorative Tree Planting Ceremony at the Rawacou Recreation Park beginning at 10:00a.m. Thur. 5th October Environmental Education Session at the Owia Government School Mon. 9th October Environmental Education Session at the Central Leeward Secondary School Wed. 11th October Environmental Education Session at the Campden Park Technical Institute Thur. 19th October 1. A virtual Round-Table discussion on the theme “The Future of Conservation – Engaging the Next Generation of Environmental Champions” 2. Closing of the Poster Competition for Primary and Secondary Schools Mon. 23rd October Staff Appreciation Day Wed. 25th– Mon. 30th October Plant Sale at the St. Vincent Botanical Garden Sun. 29th October FREE-Entrance Day to all National Parks Authority sites from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. Tue. 31st October National Parks Day Exhibition at the Kingstown Postal Corporation Parking Lot from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

The NPRBA strives to engender pride among the Vincentian population for its natural resources by fostering attitudes which promote peaceful co-existence with, and enjoyment of the environment. We therefore encourage all Vincentians to plan a visit to a national park site near you. The survival of the SVG National Parks System and our natural and cultural heritage sites depend on how well we appreciate and treat our environment.