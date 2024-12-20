National Parks Authority Pajama Movie Night 2024

It’s Christmas at the Garden! We’re 5 nights in with 4 more to go, and TONIGHT Pajama Movie Night Awaits!
Grab your comfiest pajamas and get ready for a magical family night!
When: Friday, December 20th
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Where: St. Vincent Botanical Garden
Movies Showing:
That Christmas
Meet Me Next Christmas
Admission:
Kids: $5
Adults: $10
Don’t Forget:
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets
Dress in your favorite pajamas
Enjoy a fun giveaway between movies!Let the lights dazzle, the laughter flow and the holiday spirit glow under the stars!