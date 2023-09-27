National Parks launches poster competition for primary, secondary schools

St Vincent National Parks Authority awareness month poster competition

SVG National Parks Authority launches its Awareness Month 2023 poster competition for primary and secondary schools in grades 3-5 and Forms 1-3.

This poster competition is designed to reflect the importance of protecting SVG’s natural treasures for future generations as well as to encourage visitors and residents to “value our parks, protect them, and conserve them” through original and creative poster design.

Criteria:

This competition is open to all primary and secondary school students in grades 3-5 and forms 1-3.

Students must use a variety of media, such as watercolor, pen and ink crayons, chalk, markers, etc.

Posters must incorporate creative and original artwork and ideas.

The poster must illustrate, interpret, and emphasize the theme: Protecting our Natural Treasures: Why National Parks and Protected Areas Matter to Me!

The poster must be no larger than standard poster board size (18×24) and no smaller than (12×18).

Your entry form with your name and school must be placed on the back of the poster.

Students must work individually, not in pairs.

JUDGING

Posters will be judged on their artistry, creativity, originality, and ability to communicate a clear and positive message or idea.

An entry form must accompany the submission of posters (see below).

The winning posters must be submitted to the National Parks Authority and will become the property of the National Parks Authority.

Your school’s winning poster should be sent to the National Parks Authority by the posted deadline of October 19, 2023.

Criteria for Evaluating POSTERS

Craftsmanship: 20 points

Content: 20

Creativity: 20

Overall Visual Appeal: 20

Originality: 20

TOTAL NUMBER OF POINTS = 100

Theme: Protecting Our Natural Treasures: Why National Parks and Protected Areas Matter to Me!