National Psychological Society of SVG to be launched on 21st Sept

“As we reflect globally and locally on the myriad situations – including the pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and the eruption of La Soufriere – that give rise to mental health afflictions, if ever there were a time for a type of society like this ..it is now!

Sharlene Morris, President of the SVG Association of Counsellors made this emotional declaration as she announced the upcoming launch of the SVG National Psychological Society.

“Love for our country drives us to respond in a way that can be helpful to affected persons. This association will act as both a directory and regulatory body of trained psychologists who will join forces to assist our local population” she added.

Morris advised that the soon-to-be-launched SVG National Psychological Society is a member of in Caribbean Alliance of National Psychological Associations (CANPA).

The society was formed by a committee of psychological professionals from The SVG Association of Counsellors comprising Sharlene Morris-Chair, Kimberley Cambridge-Jozelle Miller, Kimmette Robertson, Odelia Thomas, Andrea Gaymes-Mohess and Ellicia Matthews.

The society will promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge of psychology and act as the main professional association representing trained psychological professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It aims to improve and enhance the mental health profile of the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through education and psychotherapeutic interventions.

The official launch of the SVG National Psychological Society takes place on Wednesday September 21st 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at the NIS Conference room in Kingstown. The featured speaker will be Dr Alisa Alvis. Dr Alvis is a visiting Assistant Professor at the St.George’s University of Grenada and CEO and Clinical Director of Alvis and Associates.