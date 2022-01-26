SVG: National Public Library offering audio book services for disabled

The National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services has begun offering an Audio Book Service for the Print Disabled.

The introduction of this service is in keeping with the Department’s mandate to provide equal access to information to all citizens of the country. Through this service the Department’s aim is therefore to provide material to persons who unfortunately are unable to use our print material due to a print disability.

At present, this service is only available to persons who are blind, have low vision or those who have a physical or learning disability that prevents them from reading or holding a book.

Persons are required to register to use this service. The link to the online registration form is available on the Department’s FaceBook page: NPLADSSVG or on the Instagram page at nationalpubliclibrarysvg.