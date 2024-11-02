National Public Speaking Finals Takes Center Stage November 5th

LIONS CLUB SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUBLIC SPEAKING FINAL ON NOVEMBER 5th, 2024

The Lions Club St. Vincent South, in collaboration with FLOW SVG, is set to host the highly anticipated National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition Final on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024. The event will take place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, starting at 7:00 PM

The six (6) finalists met on October 22nd, 2024 with the Lions Club’s Public Speaking Committee and sponsor, FLOW SVG representative, at Computec’s conference room in Kingstown. During the meeting, they received a briefing on competition expectations, and words of encouragement were shared by the FLOW SVG representative. The finalists also drew lots to determine their speaking order, as follows:

Alexander Cummings – St. Martin’s Secondary School

Macy Baptiste – Sandy Bay Secondary School

Kyra Johnson – North Union Secondary School

Jaheem Primus – St. Vincent Grammar School

Samarah Lynch – Mountain View Adventist Academy

Rahj Bulze – Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School

For this year’s final, each student will address the main topic: “Our world is in a state of confusion as it tries to reconcile one’s inalienable rights, civil liberties, religious beliefs, and the role of the State.” Competitors will deliver three speeches—one on the main topic, a student-prepared piece, and an impromptu speech—to showcase their oratory and critical thinking skills.

The 2024 competition is once again proudly sponsored by telecommunications provider FLOW SVG, with finalists competing for the coveted Lion Michael DeFreitas Challenge Trophy.