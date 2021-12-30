“Navidad y Jazz” Concert Held By Venezuelan Embassy SVG ‘A Great Success’

The people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines enjoyed on Tuesday, December 28th the concert “Christmas and Jazz” organized by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation Hugo Chavez Frias in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture of the Vincentian Government; with the aim of closing with a finale the series of activities that were developed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

On this occasion, the “Ultimate 5” Jazz Band, the famous Vincentian violinist Darron Andrews and DaBand, and the students of “Bethel” Secondary School; Kyle Williams and Oswin Hazelwood with the Steel Pan; delighted the audience with their wonderful musical repertoire.

The Ultimate 5 Jazz Band performed a musical tribute with a majestic rendition of the Venezuelan song “Moliendo Café” which received a standing ovation from the Vincentian people and was performed twice by popular demand.

The band’s saxophonist Oswald Williams; presented this musical piece “Moliendo Café” to thank the people and the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between these Caribbean nations and highlighted all the joint work that is currently being carried out with the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to promote culture between the two brotherly countries.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in SVG, Francisco Pérez Santana, explained that despite the criminal economic blockade imposed by the US government against the Venezuelan people, the Bolivarian government continues to work to promote Venezuelan culture around the world: “We decided to hold this activity because we believe and are convinced that the best way to resist these attacks is to unite and carry out this type of activity that highlights the culture, identity and resistance of our peoples, allowing us to showcase our strengths and brilliant musical creations.

For her part, Maxine Browne, Director of Culture of the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture highlighted the effort and solidarity that the government and the Bolivarian people have shown to the people of the Caribbean and in particular to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines “we are very happy to have the friendship of Venezuela, we thank the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for all the cultural work that is being developed, we hope to continue strengthening these spaces”, said Browne.

The organisational process of this Venezuelan cultural activity was carried out by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture of the Vincentian Government, the Ultimate 5 Jazz Band led by Gary Peters and Oswald Williams; Darron Andrews and DaBand, the students of Bethel High School, the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” and various Vincentian companies joined in this great idea of bringing a space of culture, peace and healthy entertainment to the Vincentian people.