Navigating the Disconnect: Citizens vs. Leadership in Modern SVG

Dr. Gonsalves, congratulations on this reminder .Those words resonate with me now just like in the days when you lectured us in late 70s and 80s when you just started your political career .You inculcated in us the responsibility of the citizenship.

Doc ,the world has changed and you too have changed. You are now the Prime Minister of “every square inch of SVG ” enjoying the lavish life, trappings and economic comfort that come with being a Prime Minister.

My friend Dr. Gonsalves. I always feel uncomfortable to call you “Ralph” as before because you have became a different person from when you were a mere citizen.

My good friend and Comrade from the socialist days .Do you remember how it feels not having much to eat ? Just imagine yourself being called lazy as many tend to believe because you are still unemployed after voting for your party in 5 consecutive elections .

Comrade can you imagine how it feels to face the embarrassment of having very little to give to your children while they cry Daddy or Mammy me hungry ?

Comrade have you ever had the experience as Prime Minister to watch Vinlec or CWSA come to your home to disconnect your water/ electricity or both but you need these utilities so badly that you are almost prompted to get in an altercation to stop them at least to show your children that you are trying to salvage some shame knowing fully well that you don’t even have the money to try to stop them from doing their jobs ?

Comrade when was the last time you took a minibus to have your life held by a thread by the speed that these drivers maneuver these buses on these narrow roads with their deafening sound systems that surely will cause you to visit the ENT doctor in the near future ?

My friend and Comrade when was the last time you searched your home to try “make up” to pay the fee for the van but was unsuccessful ?(as we say in Vincy parlance “we passage.”)

My Comrade Ralph (trying to be as old times) When was the last time you went to the supermarket and the prices gave you an instant headache? Or worse , you got up to the cashier, cashed some of the items then realized that the money you have is short and you now have to put back items based on what the Economist call ” immediate wants and immediate needs.?

Comrade Ralph when was the last time you had a relative who lost his or her life by a violent crime ? when was last time the problems of the poor came “visiting ” your house doors and windows trying to get into your home either to rob you or to rob and destroy you ?

Comrade stop this nonsense, you are living in an “alternative reality to most Vincentians on the ground .You no longer understand the pains and sufferings our people are facing .It seems like you are still stuck in 2001.You are just out of touch .

Comrade when we say we want you out of government it is not that we hate you( I know I can’t hate you ,you are still my progressive Comrade and mentor from the cold war times and I still love you as political icon and trendsetter.) but we dislike how you have overstayed your welcome. Comrade you have done somethings that are worthwhile and commendable and I must salute you as a “general” for your wit , charisma and the gift of garb but the time is up ( please admit that you are a yesterday’s man.

All of us go through that cycle of life as professionals if we live to be of a mature age )to either hand over leadership or allow fresh blood to govern.

You and I know from our political training that in a democratic society (emphasis on “democratic”) it is grossly unhealthy for a society to be under the same leader for so long.

Comrade there is no way you can convince any one year old child or any illiterate person that Citizenship is higher than the Governor General and the Prime Minister especially in this “Post Colonial era”.Get real ,that may be so on paper but I know that you understand the untruthfulness that statement harbors intrinsically ,it is “aspirational ” (to use your term ) and not the reality in this Caribbean of ours in which we live. As I told the Commissioner ,there are statements you may utter at a certain time that seem correct at the time of utterance but with further analysis you realize that they are far from the truth in praxis.

Comrade we know that all countries even developed countries practice some form of Citizenship by investment, It may not be with the same name but it exists.

There are modern forms of these investments now tailored for underdeveloped countries which by practicing proper due diligence you can work out meaningful investment plans instead of “Selling passports “.New modalities include purchasing homes , starting up businesses and living in the country at least for two weeks yearly and working along with charitable organizations instead of the “old time” purchase of the passport to possibly get into other countries. These economic ventures have evolved with time .

Comrade just admit that your economic plans have not done much to change the realities of SVG since you took office (SVG was the 11th fastest dying population in the world in 2023 under your stewardship)and an alternative has to be sought. We all know that you tried but was unsuccessful in your quest and we extend gratitude despite our present economic position.

A new plan has to be set in motion especially for the Youths and our unborn Vincentians. Grenada made One billion EC dollars in 2023 from CBI program. Bananas made One billion EC dollar in 50 yrs of existence in SVG

From those statistics I can reasonably conclude that presently “you” Comrade are one of SVG’s biggest hinderances to some economic development and the alleviation of some of the economic woes that the poor man is feeling .

The Black Stalin once said ” Sufferers (Poverty) don’t care about color , sufferers (poverty )don’t care about race , sufferers (poverty) don’t care who migrate from where and who living in whose place …. Sufferers (The poor man) only wants to know where he next meal coming from.”

You are the Prime Minister of a nation of “Extreme Poverty ” .You bread already buttered and has ham and eggs .” Believe me you are out of touch with the realities of poverty in this land ,people want a new pathways to ease the strain.

Sorry my friend if I seem to have been a bit robust in my presentation but you can remember your days as a young man , feeling the plight of the marginalized, underprivileged, ostracized ,the disenfranchised and socially excluded .I am one of your students whom you taught to watch power in the eyes and “speak truth to power without fear or favor.”

Again sorry if I offend you “I am just following the foot steps of my teacher, as Machel Montano said.

P.S Was Mr. Ames given a passport or citizenship for making an investment in SVG? Please explain the difference and was any serious due diligence done on Mr. Ames?