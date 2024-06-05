NAWASA Suspends Sale of Water by Trucks in Carriacou

SUSPENSION OF WATER SALE BY TRUCKS CARRIACOU DESALINATION PLANT JUNE 4TH, 2024

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises residents of Carriacou, including water truck operators, that effective immediately and until further notice, the sale of water by trucks is suspended.

This measure is necessary due to challenges at the plant Continuous operation to meet high demand puts the plant at risk of critical failure, which could result in a complete loss of water supply when it is most needed.

By implementing this measure, NAWASA aims to ensure that the plant remains operational and that water is available for essential use.

NAWASA appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this time.