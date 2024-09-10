NCSA Celebrates Campers at Project S.O.F.T. Camp Graduation

The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) proudly hosted the graduation ceremony of its 22nd annual Project S.O.F.T. (Safeguarding Our Future Today) camp on Saturday September 7th, 2024, celebrating over 40 new graduates. This transformative programme, which aims to prepare young people transitioning from primary to secondary school, continues to be a vital part of NCSA’s commitment to substance abuse prevention and youth development.

Chairman of the NCSA, Mr. Hadford Howell in his address, praised both the camp staff and participants for their hard work and dedication. He emphasized that while the programme’s name might imply softness, the work required is anything but soft. He remarked, “There is nothing SOFT about this long-standing and commendable NCSA programme. The work put in by camp staff and the children is HARD but rewarding.”

Since its inception in 2002, Project S.O.F.T. has impacted the lives of over 700 young people and their families in Barbados. In this year’s camp, participants engaged in drug education, team-building exercises, and life skills development, all designed to help them navigate the new challenges they will face in secondary school.

In his inspiring message to the graduates, the Chairman likened them to pearls—precious and valuable, offering advice using the acronym “PEARL” encouraging them to resist Peer Pressure, to draw on their families Experiences, to be Ambitious, to be Responsible and to Listen, Learn, Lead and Love as they move forward in life.

The NCSA continues to play a significant role in shaping young lives through Project S.O.F.T., and the organization looks forward to seeing the future success of its graduates. “Who knows,” the chairman added, “perhaps in a few years, you will come back to help us by being a counsellor at a Project S.O.F.T. camp.”