NCTI Equips Educators with Coding Skills

The National Centre of Technological Innovation hosted a sensitisation and training session where they introduced several teachers to virtual robotics software.

The sensitisation was in preparation for the first-ever SVG NCTI Virtual Robotics Competition for students in Forms 2 through 5.

The teachers learnt how to code, solve problems, and complete virtual tasks, according to the NCTI.

The NCTI says the next step is selecting and preparing 5 students (per school—Forms 2 to 5) for the inaugural competition in March 2025.