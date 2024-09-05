NDP Selects Conroy Huggins as Central Leeward Candidate

The Central Leeward NDP selects candidate for upcoming General Election

NDP Builds Momentum with Conroy Huggins as New Candidate for Central Leeward

The Central Leeward Constituency Division today officially selected Mr. Conroy Huggins as the candidate for the constituency of Central Leeward in the upcoming general elections. The selection which took place at the Sir James Mitchell Auditorium was contested by Mr. Huggins and Ms. Rachael Ceasar, a long-serving teacher from Barrouallie .

Conroy Huggins is a respected educator who was dismissed by the ULP government as a result of the draconian vaccine mandate. He is widely recognized for his community activism and contributions to the agricultural sector, both locally and internationally. As a Christian family man and advocate for his community, Huggins has emerged as an esteemed member of the Central Leeward Constituency .

Speaking after his election, Conroy Huggins expressed his gratitude to the Constituency Division for their show of confidence in him.

He further said “ the constituency of Central Leeward, is in desperate need of proper representation.” He added “Central Leeward is my home, where i grew up. I am committed to going above and beyond for my people, and that is why I am proud to be part of a team led by Dr. Friday, a team that will lead this country into a better future under an NDP government. The cost of living is out of control, and too many people in Central Leeward are struggling to make ends meet. I decided to stand for the NDP—to bring change to my constituency.”

NDP President, Dr. Godwin Friday, praised all those who took part in the selection process and thanked both Ms. Caesar and Mr. Huggins for their commitment to the NDP party and their community.

“I am pleased that the NDP continues to attract such committed and highly qualified candidates and look forward to working together to make our country better. ,” Dr. Friday further stated. “I now look forward to the ratification process by the party’s Central Committee, which will take place very soon. The NDP is building a winning team and there is room for all as we move forward to make our country better.