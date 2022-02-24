NDP could lose seats due to Foreign Investments across SVG

With elections to be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2025, Vice President of the St Vincent Opposition (NDP) party St Clair Leacock, is already predicting that the party can lose seats due to foreign investments on the island.

Leacock speaking on the party’s radio program, says investments such as the Richmond Quarry project and Sandals Beaches could swing the pendulum in the government’s favour.

Leacock stated that Vincentians would have to decide if wholesale buying of their votes is worth it and called for a cap on Foreign Direct Investment.