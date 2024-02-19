NDP Delegation Travelled to the United Kingdom

Leader of the St. Vincent Opposition and President of the New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday, and Member of Parliament, Senator Shevern John, have travelled to the United Kingdom this week to take part in an international conference promoting women’s participation in politics.

Friday will return home on Friday, February 23rd, and Senator John a few days later.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Senator John said, “I am pleased to have been invited to participate in this important conference focusing on this crucial issue. We need to do everything possible to bring more women into the political process.

This is an opportunity to discuss how we can encourage greater involvement for women at every level of politics and ensure that political parties seek out best practices to encourage and support women.”

NDP President Dr. Godwin said on Friday, “I welcome the opportunity to participate in this important event to learn from and share experiences with other parties from around the world. I believe that this is an important issue, and I am pleased to take part in the conference. I look forward to the discussion and debate. We must ensure that more women can play a role in politics.”