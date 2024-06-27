NDP Demands Action on Senseless Killings in the Country

VINCENTIANS ARE LIVING IN FEAR

The New Democratic Party (NDP) condemns the senseless killings that are occurring in our country.

On Monday June 24th 2024, Kezron Deshong was fatally shot in Belmont. Also on Wednesday 26th June 2024, we learnt of the killing of Ossie ‘Soca’ Glasgow at his home in Harmony Hall, in an apparent robbery.

These two killings bring the number for the year to twenty-three (23).

This is alarming because the upward trend of killings continues. The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, appears not to be alarmed by the upsurge. He is silent on this serious issue.

Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, Major St. Clair Leacock, said, “Our citizens are living in fear. We demand actions from the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police to end this crisis that is plaguing our country. It is time for them to take decisive action and send a strong message to the criminals that they would be caught and prosecuted.”

The NDP has consistently highlighted the serious problem of violent crime in St Vincent and the Grenadines and will continue to do so.

We are committed to working with all stakeholders to combat crime in the country.