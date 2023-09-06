On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he traveled to the grenadine island of Canouan and got straight to the source of the problem.

There has been persistent opposition to developers in the north of the island erecting a gateway on what inhabitants say is a public route.

Gonsalves stated that he spoke with those present as well as the acting manager for the estate of the developers in the north.

Gonsalves stated that he had a respectful talk and pointed out that there are four options in the particular instances.

Residents say that developers have blocked or restricted their access to the beach.

“First, roll over and play dead; the people of Canouan and St. Vincent will not roll over and play dead with this issue.” Second, you can live and let live, which needs a polite dialogue between the developers in the north, the protest leadership, and other residents in the village, including teachers, pastors, and small business owners. Third, I recommended something to the acting manager that was above her pay grade. That is, to see a reformed structural arrangement incorporating all stakeholders, including developers and the government, as well as the community, and, finally, a revolutionary solution. Nobody is supporting a revolutionary solution since it will cause unneeded disruptions and may not leave us in a better position than we are now. In all, you may fix one problem while creating others.”

“I said, for example, the state has a right, and I said, you’re here working.” You have a work permit as an international visitor, which is good. We have a collaboration, but the state has the authority to terminate it. However, I’m not going to behave irrationally and the state will not act insensitively simply because there is a partnership, which is, after all, an investment. You undoubtedly have 500 people working; I’m referring to the hotels, the tamarind, and the Mandarin and I’m referring to the many homes that have been constructed in the estate area of the developed north.”

“I told the acting manager that if the workers decide that they will no longer accept what is happening, this is a group of Canouan and mainland workers.” If they say we’re no longer working in these conditions because it’s too difficult for us for whatever reason, and they cease working, I stated the place will be a ghost town.”

Gonsalves stated on Wednesday that the arrangement, which was negotiated by the developers and the then-NDP government, was heavily in favor of the developers.

” I wouldn’t go any further than that, only to give the public a glimpse into this debate, because I don’t want to add fuel to any fires that may exist.”