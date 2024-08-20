NDP Calls for Immediate Relief as Cost of Living Soars

NDP Calls for Government Response to Cost-of-Living Crisis

The St Vincent Opposition Party, New Democratic Party, has called on the government to take action on the crippling cost of living crisis that Vincentians are experiencing.

Chairman of the NDP, Honourable Daniel Cummings said, “It is clear that most Vincentians are suffering as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and yet the government continues to fail to take action. Parliament this week presents the perfect opportunity for the government to address this critical issue.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ economy has been struggling for years and was exacerbated by COVID-19, the eruption of La Soufrière, and most recently by Hurricane Beryl. Hundreds of people are in the most vulnerable state that they have been in recent history.

The NDP is of the firm view that Hurricane Beryl justifies the intervention of the government to help ease the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis on Vincentians.

As opposed to waiting or hoping for the crisis to resolve itself, the NDP will take action.

An NDP Government would act immediately to reduce VAT from 16% to 13% and reduce the Custom Service Charge to make goods cheaper for the consumer.

Furthermore, an NDP government would increase support for lower income families by expanding existing support payments for a six-month period.

The NDP is committed to easing the cost-of-living crisis in the country.