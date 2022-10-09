Ronnia Durham-Balcombe elected President of the NDP Women’s Arm

The women’s arm of the opposition party New Democratic Party in St Vincent and the Grenadines elected a lawyer as its president on Sunday.

As President, Durham-Balcombe replaces Maureen Brackin.

Attorney Chelsea Alexander also on Sunday was elected as PRO of the NDP Women’s Arm.

According to a Facebook post by the party, “Youth, innovation, and can-do” sweep through the NDP Women’s Arm”.

Here are the newly elected members of the executive:

President – Ronnia Durham-Balcombe

Vice President – Kenna Questelles

P.R.O – Chelsea Alexander

Treasurer – Lisa Grecia

Secretary – Delisia DeFreitas

Asst. Secretary/Treasurer – Brigette Ollivierre

Grenadian politician, Emmaline Pierre was the featured speaker.