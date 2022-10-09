Sunday, October 9
Ronnia Durham-Balcombe elected President of the NDP Women’s Arm

Elected officers to serve on the Women’s Arm executive.

The women’s arm of the opposition party New Democratic Party in St Vincent and the Grenadines elected a lawyer as its president on Sunday.

As President, Durham-Balcombe replaces Maureen Brackin.

Attorney Chelsea Alexander also on Sunday was elected as PRO of the NDP Women’s Arm.

According to a Facebook post by the party, “Youth, innovation, and can-do” sweep through the NDP Women’s Arm”.

Here are the newly elected members of the executive:

President – Ronnia Durham-Balcombe

Vice President – Kenna Questelles

P.R.O – Chelsea Alexander

Treasurer – Lisa Grecia

Secretary – Delisia DeFreitas

Asst. Secretary/Treasurer – Brigette Ollivierre

Grenadian politician, Emmaline Pierre was the featured speaker.

