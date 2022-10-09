Ronnia Durham-Balcombe elected President of the NDP Women’s Arm

The women’s arm of the opposition party New Democratic Party in St Vincent and the Grenadines elected a lawyer as its president on Sunday.
As President, Durham-Balcombe replaces Maureen Brackin.
Attorney Chelsea Alexander also on Sunday was elected as PRO of the NDP Women’s Arm.
According to a Facebook post by the party, “Youth, innovation, and can-do” sweep through the NDP Women’s Arm”.
Here are the newly elected members of the executive:
President – Ronnia Durham-Balcombe
Vice President – Kenna Questelles
P.R.O – Chelsea Alexander
Treasurer – Lisa Grecia
Secretary – Delisia DeFreitas
Asst. Secretary/Treasurer – Brigette Ollivierre
Grenadian politician, Emmaline Pierre was the featured speaker.
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.