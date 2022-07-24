NDP says Nigel Greaves touched the lives of many Vincentians

We note with profound sadness the death of businessman and friend, Mr Nigel Greaves. Mr Greaves passed away on Sunday 17th July 2022.

‘Nigel’, as he is affectionately known, was the manager of the C.K Greaves and Sons Supermarket chain. He was a leading businessman, who knew the importance of investing in our country and creating opportunities for our people.

He was also a very generous person who helped many without seeking praise or recognition for it. Others spoke of it, not Nigel because he only wanted to help.

Nigel dedicated himself to building bridges to a better future and touched the lives of so many Vincentians.

He will be truly missed.

We in the NDP extend our sympathy and love to his family. May God comfort them and receive our friend into his arms.