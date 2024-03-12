NDP slams ULP’s latest propaganda attempt, cites broken promises

ULP problem – They do ‘Believe what they see’

The New Democratic Party’s (NDP) candidate for North Central Windward, Cheiftain Neptune said, “The ULP’s recent article in the media, captioned ‘Believe what you see’ is laughable. The problem for the ULP is that people are seeing through their broken promises.”

Neptune added, “It is laughable if the ULP thinks that this article is going to change anyone’s mind. It is more ULP propaganda and wishful thinking. Ask anyone on the streets of Kingstown, Georgetown or Diamond if they believe what they see. They will say, they see more taxes, more unemployment, more crime, too many potholes and not enough being done for the people.”

He continued, “Our roads are the worst they have ever been. Yet, the ULP government has recently increased vehicle licenses. We have the highest unemployment rate in the Eastern Caribbean. We are the lowest paid in the region and many Vincentians are living below the poverty line. And, we have one of the highest public debt in the region. The ULP is taking the people for granted. In the 2020 general elections, they made lots of promises. How many of these have been fulfilled? We launched the broken promises tracker to ensure that we hold this government accountable. It shows clearly that the ULP is simply not delivering on its promises.”

In the 2020 general elections, Neptune contested the North Central Windward constituency and increased the share of NDP votes. He is determined to give the constituents strong representation and said he would win the seat, polling station by polling station at the next election.