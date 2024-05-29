NDP to Launch Weekly Video Series on Priorities for Brighter Future

NDP to Launch Video its Top Five Priorities

The New Democratic Party (NDP) will launch a weekly video on each of its top five priorities. The first video will premiere on Wednesday 29th May at 7:30 PM on the party’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

The top five priorities are:

Create more and better paid jobs

Build an economy that provides opportunity for all

Make our country safer

Provide better healthcare you can trust

Improve our infrastructure and roads

President of the NDP, Honourable Dr Godwin Friday, said, “Under my leadership an NDP government will deliver a brighter future for everyone in SVG. We are setting out our top five priorities to make real and tangible progress. We want to make progress for this country, and deliver for everyone, regardless of his or her political affiliation.”

The NDP is committed to working with the people to provide real change.