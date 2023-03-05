NDP Women’s Arm to commemorate IWD with a week of activities

The women’s arm of the New Democratic Party is holding a week of activities leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8th.
The president of the women’s arm, Ronnia Durham-Balcombe, told the St. Vincent Times that the activities kicked off today with the executive attending a church service at Langley Park.
Other activities will include an appreciation dinner, free legal consultation, a forum pertaining to women and technology, movie night, and an inter-congressional competition.
Monday, June 6: Appreciation Dinner and Fundraiser
Tuesday, July 7: Free consultation at Ronnia R. Durham-Balcombe Chambers
Wednesday 8th- International Women’s Day. Discussion forum or panel pertaining to women and technology
Friday 10th- Movie night
Saturday, November 11: Inter-constituency domino competition, BBQ, and food sale
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.