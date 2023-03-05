NDP Women’s Arm to commemorate IWD with a week of activities

The women’s arm of the New Democratic Party is holding a week of activities leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8th.

The president of the women’s arm, Ronnia Durham-Balcombe, told the St. Vincent Times that the activities kicked off today with the executive attending a church service at Langley Park.

Other activities will include an appreciation dinner, free legal consultation, a forum pertaining to women and technology, movie night, and an inter-congressional competition.

Monday, June 6: Appreciation Dinner and Fundraiser

Tuesday, July 7: Free consultation at Ronnia R. Durham-Balcombe Chambers

Wednesday 8th- International Women’s Day. Discussion forum or panel pertaining to women and technology

Friday 10th- Movie night

Saturday, November 11: Inter-constituency domino competition, BBQ, and food sale